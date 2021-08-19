STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher to star in Tahira Kashyap's debut feature 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'

Published: 19th August 2021 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher are starring in Tahira Kashyap's directorial debut 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'.(Photo | IANS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap is all set to come up with her debut feature, 'Sharmaji Ki Beti', which stars actors Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher.

The upcoming film is considered as a warm and real peek into the lives of urban women, all with the common surname of Sharma.

Excited about her debut feature, Tahira said, "'Sharmaji Ki Beti' is like an extension of my personality as it is inspired by various incidents and characters I have met, experienced and observed in real life. It will always hold a very special place in my heart because it's the first script I ever wrote."

She added, "I am thrilled that it is coming to life as my directorial debut venture in the feature film space. It is an amalgamation of emotions striking the perfect balance, with a happy, relatable, emotional, and inspiring narrative. A big shoutout to the formidable cast and crew we've put together for this exciting journey."

Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment have bankrolled the film.

Speaking more about the project, Managing Partners Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar from Ellipsis Entertainment said, "As magnets for promising new talent, we are delighted to now launch the incredibly accomplished Tahira Kashyap Khurrana as a feature director, having propelled top ad names like Ram Madhvani, Suresh Triveni and Aakash Bhatia to the front of the filmed entertainment space. We're proud of what this special script has turned out to be and are delighted to partner with the folks at Applause on what is the beginning of a long-term relationship."

The announcement regarding the film has been shared by Tahira's husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana as well.

"Her debut film," Ayushmann wrote on Instagram.

The shooting of 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' had started this month in Mumbai and Chandigarh. 

