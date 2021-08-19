STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor share happy family pictures

The stars spent quality time at the baby shower celebration of their cousin Mohit Marwah's wife Antara Motiwala Marwah.

Published: 19th August 2021 04:13 PM

(Photo: Instagram/Arjun Kapoor)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood stars Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor spent quality time at the baby shower celebration of their cousin Mohit Marwah's wife Antara Motiwala Marwah.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared pictures of the event where she is posing for the cameras with her family members including her recently married sister Rhea Kapoor and cousins Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

Sonam looked beautiful, dressed in a lovely light-pink Anarkali suit, which she chose to pair with royal green-and-gold jewellery.

Rhea complemented her sister's palette by donning a pastel-green outfit. Khushi, Shanaya and Anshula Kapoor wore blue, lemon yellow and bright pink lehengas respectively.

"Khaandaan for the #Godhbharai of @antara_m missing @janhvikapoor @aashitarelan16 @harshvarrdhankapoor @jahaankapoor26 we love you #antumoh," Sonam captioned the post.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who could not make it to the event, dropped several heart emoticons in the comments.

Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram and shared photos from the day. He posted a gorgeous monochrome picture of the family, captured in a burst of candid laughter.

Arjun looked handsome in an off-white kurta. "Smiles R Us," he added to his Story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film 'Bhoot Police', which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

On the other hand, Sonam will be next seen in 'Blind', a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.

The Bollywood adaptation is being directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Prince Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim.

'Blind' is scheduled to release in 2021. 

