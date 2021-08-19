STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

We have to balance digital and theatrical releases: Akshay Kumar on 'Bell Bottom' release

Beyond their past 12 collaborations, Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta are the closest of friends.

Published: 19th August 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Co-stars of Bell Bottom, Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar

Co-stars of Bell Bottom, Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Beyond their past 12 collaborations, Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta are the closest of friends. So when Akshay called her up for Bell Bottom, asking if she’d like to play Indira Gandhi, Lara thought he was joking. “He is known for his pranks and I thought this was one of those,” Lara recalls. Instead, Akshay was dead serious. The makers, he told her, wanted someone with a certain gravitas to portray the role. Lara seemed to fit the bill. “She was convinced in 2:15 minutes,” Akshay says matter-of-factly.

Next came the prosthetics. Vikram Gaikwad, a three-time National Award-winning make-up artiste, created the pieces in-house, basing them on a mould of Lara’s face. It was a lengthy process, but the real surprise came on the day of the look test. “I don’t blame people for not recognising me in the trailer because I did not recognise myself,” Lara laughs. “Even her husband (Mahesh Bhupathi) could not recognise her,” Akshay adds. 

Dutta plays Indira Gandhi in the film

The moment was also special in another way. Lara’s father, LK Dutta, is a retired Wing Commander who’d flown Indira Gandhi several times. Growing up, she’d hear stories of the former Prime Minister and how she was with her team. “It meant a lot when my dad saw my look and said it was convincing,” Lara shares.

Directed by Ranjit M Tiwari, Bellbottom revisits a string of hijackings that took place in the 80s. The event in question seems to be the 1984 Flight 421 hijacking, done by Khalistani separatists against the Indira Gandhi regime. In the film, Akshay’s cool-headed RAW agent is called in to tackle the crisis, trotting from Delhi to London to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. “Our film is about how the early RAW agents operated,” Akshay elaborates. “It explores how they lived, trained... the kind of operations they did. It’s taken from true events we know nothing about.”

Akshay, of course, has played a spy before, leading a tactical mission in Neeraj Pandey’s Baby (2015). The actor says it’s rare to come across a great espionage script. “I think wit is more important than physical action in the spy world. There are spies with paunches since they have to blend in. They can’t appear too fit otherwise they’ll be caught.”

He brushes off comparisons with films like Baby and Airlift or prior hijack dramas like Ram Madhvani’s Neerja. “The stakes are markedly different in Bell Bottom,” Akshay stresses. “It’s about the loopholes the agents found. They only had time till sunset to rescue the hostages. There was a lot of diplomatic pressure from the country they were in...”

Bell Bottom was the first international production to go on floors last year. The film was shot in Glasgow, London and Delhi. The actors observed mandatory quarantines, and shot within strict restrictions. Many of them, Akshay and Lara included, brought their families along. “I knew my daughter will be safer around me than if I left her back,” Lara recalls, praising producer Vashu Bhagnani for the ‘huge gamble’ he took by restarting production. “It’s inconceivable to make such a large scale film during the pandemic,” Akshay says.

“Our producers arranged everything from planes, guns, cars and tanks...”

A bigger gamble, however, might be the decision to release the film theatrically, with markets still recovering and several states extending shutdowns. Akshay’s last film, the horror-comedy Laxmii, was released digitally on Disney+ Hotstar. Would he consider another online release in the future? “Yes... I mean OTT is here to stay, so are theatres. We just have to balance it.”

On that note, any word on Sooryavanshi, the Rohit Shetty behemoth he completed in 2019 but is yet to unleash on fans? “You should ask him,” Akshay laughs, pointing to film publicist and Shetty collaborator Parag Desai. “Maybe after Maharashtra opens up,” Parag ventures, and is promptly echoed by Akshay. “Maybe after Maharashtra...”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Bell Bottom Lara Dutta Indira Gandhi
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp