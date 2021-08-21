Tahira Kashyap Khurrana to direct 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'

By Express News Service

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has announced her debut feature as director. Titled Sharmaji Ki Beti, the film is a comedy-drama starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher. It follows three modern, middle-class women with the surname of Sharma.

The official statement paints the film to be “relatable” and have a “multi-generational ensemble”. The film’s shoot has commenced in Mumbai and Chandigarh. Khurrana has previously directed the short films Toffee and Pinni. She helmed a segment (Quaranteen Crush) in the recent series, Feels Like Ishq.

Talking about her debut feature, Khurrana said, “Sharmaji Ki Beti is like an extension of my personality as it is inspired by various incidents and characters I have met, experienced and observed in real life. It will always hold a very special place in my heart because it’s the first script I ever wrote.”

She added, “I am thrilled that it is coming to life as my directorial debut venture in the feature film space. It is an amalgamation of emotions striking the perfect balance, with a happy, relatable, emotional and inspiring narrative. A big shout out to the formidable cast and crew we have put together for this exciting journey, and to Applause and Ellipsis for continuing to believe in brave set-ups and subjects and giving new talent an opportunity.”

