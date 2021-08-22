STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kartik Aaryan welcomes 'Jawaani Jaaneman' star Alaya F onboard for 'Freddy'

The forthcoming film is being helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).

Published: 22nd August 2021 10:42 AM

'Freddy' went on floors on August 1 in Mumbai. (Photo | Alaya F, Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Alaya F recently confirmed that she has joined the cast of the upcoming Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Freddy'.

The 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor took to her Instagram handle to share the news.

She posted a picture of herself holding the movie's clapperboard with a caption that reads, "Ready for Freddy! Sooooo happy to be on board with the most wonderful team!"

Lead actor Kartik Aaryan also welcomed his co-star on board for the movie.

"Welcome @alayaf From Freddy :)," Kartik wrote in the caption with a monochrome picture featuring Alaya cutting a cake on the film sets.

'Freddy' went on floors on August 1 in Mumbai. Kartik announced the news on his Instagram Story and shared a picture from the sets.

The forthcoming film is being helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films).

The romantic thriller is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. The characters in the movie are set to take the movie buffs on a dark and chilling roller-coaster ride, where the lines between love and obsession will blur.

'Freddy' marks Ekta and Shashanka's second film after the hit flick 'Veere Di Wedding', which had released in 2018.

Apart from 'Freddy', Kartik has Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka', Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India'. Kartik will also be seen in Sameer Vidwans' directorial venture, which was earlier titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'.

On the other hand, Alaya, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2020 rom-com 'Jawaani Jaaneman' starring alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, has Ekta Kapoor's upcoming Hindi remake of the 2018 blockbuster Kannada thriller 'U-Turn' in the pipeline. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp