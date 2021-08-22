STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tahir Raj Bhasin says journey from anti-hero to hero has been an adrenaline rush

After starting as a negative lead in "Mardaani", Tahir followed it up with another tremendous villainous act in "Force 2". His next few films include "Chhichhore" among many others.

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin (File Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: Tahir Raj Bhasin made his debut in Bollywood with his brilliant performance as a negative lead in "Mardaani" in 2014. In just seven years, the actor has a string of films lined up for release and he says his journey from anti-hero to hero has been an adrenaline rush.

He will now be seen in "Looop Lapeta" as a romantic lead opposite Taapsee Pannu and in "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein", in which he has been paired with Shweta Tripathi. Tahir also plays the role of Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan's "83".

Tahir said: "2021 is the year of the Romantic hero chapter for me. In my two exciting projects set for release, 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', I will be exploring romantic dramas. I grew up on a staple dose of 90's Bollywood romance and that's what I channel as I slip into this avatar."

He added that as an actor it's a huge compliment that the scripts he gets now are mostly romantic leads and this pushes me to be more versatile with every successive project.

Tahir said: "The journey from anti-hero to hero has been an adrenaline rush and I am thrilled that the audience will experience a side of me that they have not seen before."

On the seventh anniversary of "Mardaani" on Sunday, Tahir shared that the film has played a huge hand in earning him the industry's recognition as an actor to watch out for.

Tahir said: "'Mardaani' was an explosive break for me. My life transformed with its release and has never been the same. The film has played a central role in the recognition I have received as a powerful actor."

"As a debut film, 'Mardaani' cut through the clutter and its uniqueness lay in how Walt, the anti-hero, was projected and stylised by Pradeep Sarkar. People had seen the boy next door, 'Mardaani' gave them the bad boy next door."

Tahir shared he had learnt a lot from Rani who pushed him to deliver a knock-out performance.

The actor said: "Sharing screen space with Rani Mukerji was a challenge and hugely rewarding. Being cast against a star of her stature means you have to up your game and this led to the need to be in peak performance state from day one."

He added: "I was working with a star whose work I have grown up watching and on set I learnt through her example. I understood how to be extremely focused when it counts and to relax so one can step out of the zone when you don't need to be in it.

"I also saw a sterling commitment to the craft and a work ethic that I try and carry with me to date."

