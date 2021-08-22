STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Empire' to 'See Season 2': Here's what you can stream on OTT this week

The Empire is based on the novel series 'Empire of the Moghul' by Alex Rutherford.

Published: 22nd August 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The Empire' (L) and second season of 'See' (R) (Photos | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Here's a look at highlight films, shows and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week.

The Empire (series on Disney+, August 27)

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Drashti Dhami, Rahul Dev

Creation: Nikkhil Advani

The Empire is based on the novel series 'Empire of the Moghul' by Alex Rutherford. The series focuses on the rise and fall of the Mughal empire through generations from Babur to Aurangzeb. The story starts in Farghana where a young prince Babur is the heir to the king. Ousted at a young age he begins his campaign for the conquest of north India.

The Interview: Night of 26/11 (film on Book My Show stream, August 27)

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Anjum Nayar, Asif Basra

Direction: Laurens Postma

A veteran war correspondent of a leading media house finds himself changing tracks from his serious journalism to a sensational one on an eventful cover story assignment when he has to interview the country's leading actress at the peak of her film career. He discovers there is more to the leading actress he is interviewing than meets the eye, and as the interview progresses, he finds himself drawn into the actress' intriguing world.

See Season 2 (series on Apple TV+, August 27)

Cast: Jason Momoa, Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar

Direction: Steven Knight

The series is set in a dystopian future where humans have lost their sense of sight after a virus wiped out their ability and now they've to find new ways to hunt, build, interact, and survive. It centres around a chieftain warrior named Baba Voss, whose two children from his new wife possess the power of sight. When a nearby queen learns about these two children, the protagonist must do whatever he can in order to protect his children from those who want to exploit their powers.

Pete the Cat (film on Amazon Prime, August 27)

Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Elvis Costello, Diana Krall

Creation: James Dean

It's a musically driven animation created by artist James Dean and inspired by his own pet kitty, Pete The Cat. It's adapted from a series of picture books authored by musician Eric Litwin and illustrated by Dean. Like the book, the series follows the adventures of an unflappable cat named Pete as he learns about new things with the help of family and friends.

