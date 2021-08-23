STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farah Khan reminisces about 'fun' memories from 'Kuchh Na Kaho' shoot days

Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah shared the picture which has her posing for the camera along with veteran star Manisha Koirala and director-screenwriter Vicky Chopra.

Published: 23rd August 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI:  Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder on Monday got nostalgic and treated fans to a priceless BTS picture featuring herself with Manisha Koirala from the film set of '1942: A Love Story'.

Sharing the picture, Farah wrote, "Monday Memories!! Thats the beautiful @m_koirala n unbelievably the skinny girl is me! with #vickychopra goofing as always on the song shoot of #1942alovestory .. #kuchnakahokuchbhinakaho #farahkefundays."

The picture features the trio posing at the set of the romantic song 'Kuchh Na Kaho' from the film.

The song was composed by R. D. Burman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar and vocals by Kumar Sanu. It was the swan song of R. D. Burman, released three months after his death in January 1994. Ronu Majumdar played the flute for the song. The song was highly acclaimed and is still considered one of the ever-green songs from the 90s.

Along with 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha' from the same movie, the song represented Kumar Sanu's peak as a singer.

'1942: A Love Story', is a 1994 Hindi patriotic romance film, directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, starring Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, and Pran.

The movie earned praise for its music, songs, cinematography, lyrics, and the portrayal of leading lady Manisha Koirala which marked a turning point in her acting career. The film received thirteen nominations at the 40th Filmfare Awards, winning nine.

The plot of the movie revolves around the son (Anil Kapoor) of a politician, loyal to British rule, who romances the daughter (Manisha Koirala) of a freedom fighter. They are separated during the revolution when her father plots to assassinate a British general.

