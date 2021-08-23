STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Tom Cruise visits Asha Bhosle's restaurant in UK

Tom Cruise tried Indian cuisine and ordered two portions of chicken tikka masala at 'Asha's', which he reportedly loved.

Published: 23rd August 2021 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise (File photo| AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle on Monday, August 23, 2021, said she was elated to have Hollywood star Tom Cruise's at her fine dining restaurant in Birmingham, England.

The 87-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a picture of the "Mission: Impossible" star outside her restaurant, 'Asha's'.

"I was very happy to hear that Mr Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon," Bhosle captioned the photo.

The singer also posted a link of a news site BirminghamLive, which reported that Cruise visited the restaurant on August 21, while taking a break from shooting his latest movie, "Mission: Impossible 7" in the city.

The 59-year-old actor tried Indian cuisine and ordered two portions of chicken tikka masala, which he loved, the news site said.

Cruise will be next seen in "Top Gun: Maverick", a sequel to his acclaimed 1986 action drama "Top Gun".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asha Bhonsle restaurant Tom Cruise Ashas restaurant Birmingham Tom Cruise Top Gun Chicken tikka masala
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp