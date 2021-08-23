Tom Cruise visits Asha Bhosle's restaurant in UK

By PTI

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle on Monday, August 23, 2021, said she was elated to have Hollywood star Tom Cruise's at her fine dining restaurant in Birmingham, England.

The 87-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a picture of the "Mission: Impossible" star outside her restaurant, 'Asha's'.

"I was very happy to hear that Mr Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon," Bhosle captioned the photo.

The singer also posted a link of a news site BirminghamLive, which reported that Cruise visited the restaurant on August 21, while taking a break from shooting his latest movie, "Mission: Impossible 7" in the city.

The 59-year-old actor tried Indian cuisine and ordered two portions of chicken tikka masala, which he loved, the news site said.

Cruise will be next seen in "Top Gun: Maverick", a sequel to his acclaimed 1986 action drama "Top Gun".