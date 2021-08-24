STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm a realist, don't get swayed by success: Manoj Bajpayee

The 52-year-old actor, who has received praise for the second season of "The Family Man", said he tries to make career choices that offer him as well as his audience a "unique" experience.

Published: 24th August 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As somebody who has seen several ups and downs in his close to a three-decade-long career in the entertainment industry, actor Manoj Bajpayee says he has learned to not let his professional achievements or failures define him as an artiste.

The 52-year-old actor, who has received praise for the second season of his web series "The Family Man", said he tries to make career choices that offer him as well as his audience a "unique" experience.

"It's been 26 years in the industry and I have been through so many emotions, excitement, success, and failures. All this has just become a part of my life. They don't define my craft or me as an actor or person. I'm a realist and don't get swayed by success or depressed by failures," Bajpayee told PTI.

An Amazon Prime Video show, "The Family Man" first premiered in 2019 and marked the critically-acclaimed actor's successful foray into digital space.

The show is an addition to Bajpayee's ever-growing list of memorable performances, which includes films like "Satya", "Shool", "Gangs of Wasseypur" franchise, "Special 26", "Aligarh" and "Bhonsle".

His portrayal of a middle-aged investigation agent Srikant Tiwari in the action-drama series, created by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, has raised the bar of the audience's expectations from him, but the actor said he does not feel pressured by that.

"Audience expectations are welcome, they should expect good work from me as I also do the same from myself.

I believe in having the strict discipline and doing a good job every time I step out to work.

But I don't feel compelled by the expectations.

"When I choose a project, I always look for what new things I can offer as a performer and how I can make this whole experience unique for myself. And if I'm excited about something I'm doing, that excitement gets transferred to the audience. This is what I'm known for and people's appreciation has proved that I'm on the right path," he said.

The actor was recently honoured by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021 (IFFM) with the best actor award in a series for "The Family Man 2".

He said he has had a humbling experience to see his character get recognised globally.

The actor credited the show's writers for creating a memorable character in Srikant Tiwari.

"It's so amazing that a series which started in 2019 is still going and creating so much buzz all over the world.

It's among the four most popular shows in the world and we are getting so much honour because of this series. It's so humbling," he added.

Bajpayee, who was recently seen in ZEE5 thriller "Dial 100", said he is currently in the middle of rehearsals for a project and will soon leave for Kerala for shooting.

"I will be shooting back-to-back projects till July next year. I've to finish my pending commitments and then only I will sign new projects," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Bajpayee The Family Man
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp