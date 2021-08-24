STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neha Dhupia dons role of a pregnant cop in 'A Thursday'

'A Thursday', which features Yami Gautam in the lead role, is directed by Behzad Khambata.

Published: 24th August 2021 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Neha Dhupia plays the role of a cop in 'A Thursday'.

Neha Dhupia plays the role of Catherine Alvarez in 'A Thursday'. (Photo | Ragini Nath)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Neha Dhupia, who is currently expecting her second child with Angad Bedi, will be seen playing the role of a pregnant cop Catherine Alvarez in the upcoming film, 'A Thursday'.

Taking to Instagram, Neha, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, expressed her gratitude to the makers of the project for breaking the stereotypes.

"Bridging the gap between real and reel life. Thank you @behzu @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala @pashanjal @bluemonkey_film @hasanainhooda for giving me all the support and believing in us... this ones for all the mamas in the making ... we make us strong," she wrote.

Alongside the note, she posted a few pictures of her look from the film. She can also be seen flaunting her baby bump.

After hearing about her pregnant cop role in the film, netizens lauded her and makers as well.

"More power to you Dhups," actor Soha Ali Khan commented.

"Salute to you super woman," singer Neeti Mohan wrote.

For the unversed, 'A Thursday', which features Yami Gautam in the lead role, is directed by Behzad Khambata. 

