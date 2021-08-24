STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Scam 1992' star Pratik Gandhi's upcoming 'Raavan Leela (Bhavai)' to release theatrically in October

Touted as a "strong content driven entertainer", the film is set against the backdrop of Bhavai, a popular folk theatre form from Gujarat.

Published: 24th August 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Pratik Gandhi

Actor Pratik Gandhi

By PTI

MUMBAI: 'Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story' star Pratik Gandhi on Tuesday announced that his first Hindi feature film as a lead, 'Raavan Leela (Bhavai)', is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on October 1.

Touted as a "strong content driven entertainer", the film is set against the backdrop of Bhavai, a popular folk theatre form from Gujarat.

It is directed by Hardik Gajjar and written by Shreyes Anil Lowlekar.

ALSO READ | HC stays police probe against Sony Pictures on allegation of criminal defamation in 'Scam 1992' web series

Gandhi, also a popular name in Gujarati theatre, shared the release date of the film on Instagram.

"#RaavanLeela(Bhavai) in Cinemas on 1st October 2021," the 41-year-old actor wrote alongside the poster from the film, which features him in the get-up of Raavan from the Hindu epic "Ramayana".

Gandhi has previously acted in Hindi movies "Loveyatri" and "Mitron", and Gujarati films like "Bey Yaar" and National Award winning "Wrong Side Raju".

"Raavan Leela (Bhavai)" is backed by Pen Studios, known for producing films such as "Kahaani", "Helicopter Eela", "Namaste England" and "The Accidental Prime Minister".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratik Gandhi Scam 1992 Raavan Leela Bhavai
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp