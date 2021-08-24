'Scam 1992' star Pratik Gandhi's upcoming 'Raavan Leela (Bhavai)' to release theatrically in October

By PTI

MUMBAI: 'Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story' star Pratik Gandhi on Tuesday announced that his first Hindi feature film as a lead, 'Raavan Leela (Bhavai)', is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on October 1.

Touted as a "strong content driven entertainer", the film is set against the backdrop of Bhavai, a popular folk theatre form from Gujarat.

It is directed by Hardik Gajjar and written by Shreyes Anil Lowlekar.

Gandhi, also a popular name in Gujarati theatre, shared the release date of the film on Instagram.

"#RaavanLeela(Bhavai) in Cinemas on 1st October 2021," the 41-year-old actor wrote alongside the poster from the film, which features him in the get-up of Raavan from the Hindu epic "Ramayana".

Gandhi has previously acted in Hindi movies "Loveyatri" and "Mitron", and Gujarati films like "Bey Yaar" and National Award winning "Wrong Side Raju".

"Raavan Leela (Bhavai)" is backed by Pen Studios, known for producing films such as "Kahaani", "Helicopter Eela", "Namaste England" and "The Accidental Prime Minister".