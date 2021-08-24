STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan's Bollywood debut 'Tadap' to come out in December

'Tadap', also starring Tara Sutaria, is a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic-action drama "RX 100", which featured actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput.

Published: 24th August 2021 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan will make his debut with 'Tadap', the Hindi remake of 'RX 100'.

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan will make his debut with 'Tadap', the Hindi remake of 'RX 100'. (Photo | Ahan Shetty Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Milan Luthria's "Tadap - An Incredible Love Story", which marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, is set to release theatrically on December 3, the makers announced Tuesday.

The Sajid Nadiadwala-production, which stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead, was earlier scheduled to release on September 24.

The producer's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the film's new release date on its official Instagram page.

"Witness this magic on the big screen. #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap - An Incredible Love Story in cinemas on 3rd December 2021," the caption read.

Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, "Tadap" also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati.

The film is a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic-action drama "RX 100", which featured actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput.

"Tadap" is written by Rajat Arora, who had also penned Luthria's "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai", "The Dirty Picture" and "Baadshaho".

Film composer Pritam Chakraborty has provided music for the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tadap Ahan Suniel Shetty Tadap An Incredible Love Story Tara Sutaria Suniel Shetty son Bollywood debut RX 100 Kartikeya Gummakonda Payal Rajput
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp