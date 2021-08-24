Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan turns director with 'Kuttey'

By Express News Service

Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj is making his directorial debut. On Monday, Aasmaan shared the motion poster of his first feature, Kuttey.

The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Kumud Mishra.

Kuttey is a caper-thriller co-written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj. Co-produced by Vishal and Luv Ranjan, the film will go on floors in end-2021. Aasmaan has completed his bachelors in filmmaking at the School Of Visual Arts, NYC. He has assisted his father on films like on 7 Khoon Maaf, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Pataakha.

Talking about Kuttey, Vishal Bhardwaj says, “‘Kuttey’ is extremely special to me as it is my first collaboration with Aasmaan and I’m excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv’s brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense.

I have worked with Naseer Sahab, Tabu, Konkona and Radhika on different films throughout my career and Aasmaan has brought them all together in one film itself. We cannot wait for the audience to witness this captivating thriller on the big screen.” The film’s music will be scored by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics by Gulzar.