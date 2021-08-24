STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Prateek Kuhad's unveils surrealist 'Khone Do' music video

Directed by filmmaker Reema Sengupta, the whimsical video meanders through fantastical dreamscapes with the collage art brought to life by Rushil Bhatnagar and Sourya Sen.

A still from 'Khone Do' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad released the official music video for 'Khone Do'. The track appears on his recently released Hindi EP 'Shehron Ke Raaz'.

Elaborating on the theme of 'Khone Do', Prateek said, "I wanted to explore the idea of deep physical and emotional intimacy that lovers share by the idea of them being in bed together. I've experienced that intimacy and I'm sure so many others have as well."

Directed by filmmaker Reema Sengupta, the whimsical video meanders through fantastical dreamscapes with the collage art brought to life by Rushil Bhatnagar and Sourya Sen. It serves as a surrealist exploration of the shared dreams of lovers depicted through experimental photomontages.

Talking about Reema's direction, Prateek shared, "Reema took that idea into a fantastical and dreamy world that's privy only to these lovers, that they share together and that outlines their relationship. It's a gorgeous take on the sentiment behind the song."

Reema added, "We wanted to visually explore the concept of timelessness in love. In the music video for 'Shehron Ke Raaz', we did it through a nostalgic dance video rooted in real spaces. In the music video for 'Khone Do' we're looking at timelessness in love through dreams - where the past, present and future can all co-exist in the same frame."

She added, "The track feels like a beautiful lullaby, it makes you feel like everything is going to be okay. We took the simplest, most instinctive thought that the song evoked and embarked on an ambitious adventure to make an epic 4-minute-long dream."

The 'Shehron Ke Raaz' EP arrived earlier this month. Prateek returns to his Indian roots on the project, recording in Mumbai and singing in Hindi as he explores the intimate, often hidden worlds that lovers create for themselves.

The four-track collection includes 'Kasoor', 'Tere Hi Hum', 'Shehron Ke Raaz' and the latest 'Khone Do' that is streaming now on Prateek's official YouTube channel. 'Shehron Ke Raaz' is available now on all streaming platforms via Elektra Records.

