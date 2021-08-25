STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanjay Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remember Rajiv Kapoor on 59th birth anniversary

Rajiv Kapoor, who had starred in films like 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', 'Mera Saathi' and 'Hum To Chale Pardes', died on February 9 this year following a cardiac arrest.

Published: 25th August 2021 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-director Rajiv Kapoor. (Photo| Youtube screen grab)

File photo of actor-director Rajiv Kapoor (Photo| YouTube screen grab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Rajiv Kapoor's 59th birth anniversary, actor Sanjay Kapoor penned down an emotional post in his memory.

"Happy birthday chimps. You will always be missed, Still can't believe that we didn't speak at sharp 12 in the night, Love you and miss you," he wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the note, Sanjay posted a few throwback images, wherein Rajeev Kapoor can be seen sharing smiles with the former. One of the pictures also features Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor.

Rajiv Kapoor's niece Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, marked his birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram Story, Riddhima uploaded a picture of Rajiv Kapoor and captioned it with a red heart emoji.

Rajiv Kapoor, who had starred in films like 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', 'Mera Saathi' and 'Hum To Chale Pardes', died on February 9 this year following a cardiac arrest. He was the youngest son of late legendary filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Kapoor Sanjay Kapoor Maheep Kapoor Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Rajiv Kapoor 59th birth anniversary
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp