Abhishek Bachchan injures hand, says back to work after 'surgery'

Last week there were reports that 'The Big Bull' actor had an accident and was being treated at a hospital in suburban Mumbai.

Published: 26th August 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan with his injured hand (Photo| Instagram/ @bachchan)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan said that he has resumed work after suffering an injury in his hand on the Chennai set of his upcoming film.

Last week there were reports that 'The Big Bull' actor had an accident and was being treated at a hospital in suburban Mumbai after his veteran star-father Amitabh Bachchan and sister, author Shweta Bachchan Nanda were photographed at the medical facility.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday night, the 45-year-old actor confirmed that he had a "freak accident" in which he fractured his right hand.

"Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted," Abhishek captioned his post-surgery photo.

The actor thanked fans for their wishes and informed them that he was back to work.

"And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little.," he said, quoting the famous dialogue from his father's 1985 film "Mard".

Abhishek recently completed work on the crime thriller "Bob Biswas" and "Dasvi", a comedy-drama.

