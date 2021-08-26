STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narrated 26/11 attack from lens of doctors, nurses: Nikkhil Advani on 'Mumbai Diaries'

The filmmaker said that the show will take the viewers to the corridors of the Bombay General Hospital, where the main story will unfold.

Published: 26th August 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani (Photo | Nikkhil Advani Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on Wednesday said his upcoming medical drama series "Mumbai Diaries 26/11" is a fictional retelling of the horrors of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks from the perspective of the medical fraternity.

Created by Advani, the Amazon Prime Video series aims to pay tribute to the frontline heroes who saved many lives during the terror attacks. The series an ensemble cast of Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

During the trailer launch of the series, Advani said "Mumbai Diaries 26/11" offers a "different perspective to the dreadful night of 26/11" which hasn't been explored on-screen so far.

The filmmaker said that the show will take the viewers to the corridors of the Bombay General Hospital, where the main story will unfold. "Narrated from the lens of the first responders i.e. doctors, nurses, interns and ward boys, the show transports the viewers into the corridors of the Bombay General Hospital, unfolding what transpired there on that fateful night. It is a series we are immensely proud of," Advani said.

On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring many during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

Besides the cast and show's makers, also present at the launch, that took place at the Gateway of India here, was Maharashtra tourism minister Aditya Thackeray. The event, named 'Sahas ko Salam', celebrated the sacrifices of Mumbai's frontline heroes.

Thackrey said doctors, nurses, ward boys, police and the BMC workers have been the real heroes who have "kept the city running during times of crises". "Today, I am happy to be a part of 'Sahas Ko Salam' - an event that honours the bravery of our frontline workers and witness the trailer of 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11', a series that pays tribute to these very workers. It is heartening to see such content being made and I would like to congratulate the makers and the cast of the series and Amazon Prime Video for bringing such stories of bravery to life," he added.

Produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, "Mumbai Diaries" is directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves. Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video India, hoped that the story of "struggle, bravery and courage" will resonate with audiences across the world with their latest original.

The show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 9.

