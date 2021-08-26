STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Renowned tabla artiste Pt Subhankar Banerjee dies at 54 due to COVID-19

Several classical musicians from Pt Tejendra Narayan Majumder, Pt Purbayan Chatterjee, Ustad Rashid Khan, Pt Bickram Ghosh are slated to attend Banerjee's last journey.

Published: 26th August 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Renowned tabla player Pt Subhankar Banerjee

Renowned tabla player Pt Subhankar Banerjee

By PTI

KOLKATA: Renowned percussionist Pt Subhankar Banerjee died after battling COVID-19 for two months at a private hospital in the city, his family said on Thursday. He was 54. Banerjee who died on Wednesday is survived by his wife, son and daughter, they said. His son, promising percussionist Archik posted on facebook "Lost".

Several classical musicians from Pt Tejendra Narayan Majumder, Pt Purbayan Chatterjee, Ustad Rashid Khan, Pt Bickram Ghosh are slated to attend Banerjee's last journey with COVID-19 protocols on Thursday from Sangeet Research Academy where his body was kept.

Banerjee, who had done jugalbandi with all legendary classicists from Pt Ravi Shankar, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan to Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma had been admitted to the hospital on June 20 and was on oxygen support for months.

Legendary tabla artiste Zakir Hussain said on Twitter on Wednesday night "I will miss him, world of tabla will miss him, Indian music will miss him. RIP Shubhankar bhai." He was a recipient of Sangeet Samman and Sangeet Maha Samman by the West Bengal government.

He had performed in this year's Dover Lane Music Conference when concerts at venues were allowed and also organised a classic concert in memory of his mother. At the age of three Mukherjee, born to singer-composer Kajalrekha, was trained under Pt Manik Das of Benaras Gharana.

He then learnt music from Pt Swapan Shiva of Farukhabad Gharana for 25 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subhankar Banerjee COVID19 Coronavirus COVID Tabla player
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp