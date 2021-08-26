Swara Bhasker interacts with a psychologist for Mimamsa preparation

By Express News Service

Swara Bhasker essays an investigating officer in Mimamsa. The film, a murder mystery, sees her chase down a serial killer. To prep for the role, Swara interacted with a psychologist to understand what goes on in a serial killer's head.

Talking about the same, Swara says, "I feel that it is extremely important to understand your role and get things right while dealing with such topics. At a time when the audience is extremely aware and well-read, it becomes all the more important for the actors and those making content to take necessary steps in getting the portrayal on screen right. And hence, as someone who belongs to the creative field, along with the creative freedom, we also wanted to get things right."

Mimamsa also features Bijendra Kala in a key role. The film is directed by Gagan Puri and produced by Moffy Product ion and by KP production.