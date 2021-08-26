STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Bhoot Police' drops first song 'Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police'

'Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police' has been sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sunidhi Chauhan, with its music composed by Sachin Jigar, Sachin Sanghvi, and Jigar Saraiya.

Published: 26th August 2021 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

The newly released poster of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Bhoot Police' (Photo | Jacqueline Fernandez, Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The first song from the upcoming horror comedy 'Bhoot Police', titled 'Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police' has finally been unveiled on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The leads of the film, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, are featured in the song's music video, though their co-star, Yami Gautam was missing from the music video of the spooky dance number.

Arjun, shared the update regarding the song's release on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Party hard with #BhootPolice. #AayiAayiBhootPolice is out now. Crank up the music and tune in!"

It's a peppy number with a catchy tune, featuring horrors such as zombies, goth and corpse brides inside a spooky mansion.

In the video, while Saif could be seen posing with a skull, Arjun flung his jacket into oblivion with style. Jacqueline wore an outfit that seemed like a grungy take on a bridal gown, complete with a black thigh-high stocking and a black necklace.

Saif and Arjun who play ghostbusters in the film nailed the dance with their killer moves, while Jacqueline stunned the audience with her graceful moves.

The song has been sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sunidhi Chauhan, with its music composed by Sachin Jigar, Sachin Sanghvi, and Jigar Saraiya. Mellow D has sung the rap part, with Remo DSouza giving the choreography for the song, which has been penned by Kumaar.

'Bhoot Police' marks the second collaboration between Saif and Jacqueline after they were seen sharing screen space together in the Abbas Mastan thriller 'Race 2'.

The forthcoming horror comedy is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. It will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

The shooting of 'Bhoot Police' began in Himachal Pradesh in November 2020. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on September 10, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it will now release digitally.

The movie is set to release on Disney plus Hotstar on September 17. 

Watch the music video here: 

