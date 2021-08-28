STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to film massively mounted song in Spain for 'Pathan'

Currently, all necessary permissions are being worked on for a smooth filming experience in Spain for the film's cast and crew.

Published: 28th August 2021 05:41 PM

(Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The upcoming Siddharth Anand directorial 'Pathan', which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, will soon be filming for some crucial parts of the movie in Spain, along with a massively mounted song.

A source revealed, "No Bollywood film has ever shot song sequences in these places. Sid Anand will shoot a spectacle of a song in Spain and things are totally under wraps to control all possible leaks. The intent is to create a song that is visually so grand that it is an instant hit."

Speaking about how the highly anticipated film is panning out, the source further added, "Pathan is turning out to be an insanely awaited visual extravaganza that will set screens on fire. Sid Anand and Aditya Chopra want to redefine Indian cinema on the world map and every attempt is being made to achieve this goal."

Though not much has been revealed about the script yet, there have been reports doing the rounds that 'Pathan' might also star Bollywood actor John Abraham in a crucial role.

The production company hasn't announced the release date for 'Pathan', which is arguably the most awaited film under production currently. The movie marks Khan's comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of almost three years.

Other than being the comeback project of King Khan after his 2018 Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, 'Pathan' has grabbed many eyeballs as it will also feature an extended cameo of Salman Khan. 

