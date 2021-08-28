Singer Honey Singh's wife breaks down during hearing in domestic violence case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Punjabi singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife broke down in the courtroom Saturday during a hearing in the domestic violence case she has filed against her husband and his family.

"I am left with no option. I gave him 10 years. I left everything. I stood by him. He has abandoned me," Shalini Talwar told Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh at Delhi's Tis Hazari court.

In response, the judge said she is concerned about the petitioner's mental wellbeing.

"What do you want from the court now? What stage is the marriage at? Where is the love lost?" the magistrate asked her.

Furthermore, the judge said it would be appropriate if the case could be settled.

Also, the magistrate came down heavily on Honey Singh for not appearing before the court Saturday and for not filing his income affidavit.

"No one is above the law. Surprised to see how this case is being taken so lightly," the judge remarked.

Expressing displeasure, the court told Singh's counsel Ishan Mukherjee, "Honey Singh has not appeared. You have not filed his income affidavit and are not prepared with the arguments."

Singh had moved an application seeking exemption from appearance in the case, citing medical reasons.

Allowing the exemption plea, the judge gave him one last opportunity to appear before the court on September 3 at 12:30 pm.

His wife appeared physically before the court.

Talwar has filed a domestic violence case against her singer-actor husband and sought Rs 20 crore as compensation from him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Hirdesh Singh, known professionally as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011.

In her plea filed through advocate Sandeep Kapur, Talwar charted out how she was allegedly physically assaulted by Singh over the last 10 years.

She has also alleged that Honey Singh cheated on her.