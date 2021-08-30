STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Richa Chadha, Ronit Roy unwrap murder mystery show 'Candy'

Set against a picturesque backdrop of a boarding school in the mountains, the show will unleash secrets and unwrap sins.

Published: 30th August 2021

Richa Chadha (L) and Ronit Roy (R)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The trailer of upcoming show 'Candy' has been launched. The story revolves around politics, ambition, murder and mystery. Featuring Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy, the show premieres on September 8.

Richa goes into detail and shares about her role of DSP Ratna in the show, as she said: "I have always loved to experiment with my character and roles. This is just another opportunity to play a distinct character of a cop with a vivid character sketch. It has been challenging to play the character of a tough and uncompromising policewoman. Get ready to witness how DSP Ratna from Rudrakund unwraps the sin."

Ronit shares about the storyline and how his onscreen personality is different.

He comments, "It is a story that holds a great amount of mystery, fear, hope and suspense. I feel it's an edge-of-the-seat kind of thriller. Thanks to our creative heads and director Ashish Shukla who have made every character nuanced and extremely engaging. This is the first time I've had the chance to play such a layered character. I'm really looking forward to this one. Stay tuned as the series will unwrap the sin".

'Candy' will stream on Voot Select from September 8.

