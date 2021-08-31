STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Audience's love to 'Shershaah' fills me with pride, says Karan Johar

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation.

Published: 31st August 2021 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Shershaah' are extremely grateful to the audience for heaping never-ending praises on the film.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra among many others acted in the hit war drama.

Elated with the responses, producer Karan Johar said, "Shershaah has always been a film close to our hearts, and seeing the love and appreciation the film has received makes me feel incredibly proud about the movie and each and everyone associated with it. PVC awardee Captain Vikram Batra's story is one that no Indian shall ever forget, that said, what we intended to do was to tell the story of what made him the braveheart he was, to look deeper into his life, his passion and his love for the country and Dimple. It fills me with pride to see the love Sidharth and Kiara's performances and Vishnu's directorial vision has received. I'm glad that we found the right partners for this movie in Amazon Prime Video, who have left no stone unturned and given this movie the reach it deserves."

Reportedly, the film has emerged as the most-watched movie on Amazon Prime Video to date. Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, has also expressed his happiness.

"It was important for us to bring the inspiring story of brave heart Captain Vikram Batra and the Indian army during the Kargil war to audiences far and wide. The movie is a tribute to these sons and daughters of the soil for whom nothing matters more than the love for the country. Shershaah is a very special film and we are absolutely delighted to see it receive such an unprecedented amount of love and success from all corners," he said.

'Shershaah' was released on August 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishnu Varadhan Shershaah Vikram Batra Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Karan Johar
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp