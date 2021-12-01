Boney Kapoor joins Instagram; children Arjun, Janhvi welcome father in special way

By ANI

MUMBAI: Producer Boney Kapoor, who is quite active on Twitter, has now joined Instagram.

After making his debut on the photo-sharing application, he posted several pictures -- including his solo image, in which he can be seen posing like a pro.

Sharing the particular photograph on his Instagram Story, Boney's firstborn Arjun Kapoor penned a cute post.

"So this happened. Dad is finally on Instagram to keep track on all his kids and to show the world his rather fashionable side," Arjun wrote.

Boney's daughter Janhvi Kapoor also shared the same image on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Hi papa." She added a string of heart emojis to the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney is currently in Delhi for his acting project. Reportedly, he is shooting for Luv Ranjan's next, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.