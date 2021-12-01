STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'I'm seen as a variant of the virus now": Comedian Kunal Kamra on threats, cancellation of shows

Published: 01st December 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Stand Up comedian Kunal Kamra

By PTI

MUMBAI: Comedian Kunal Kamra on Wednesday said his upcoming stand-up shows, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, have been cancelled after the organisers received threats.

The cancellation of Kamra's shows come just days after another stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was denied permission to perform in the city with the police calling him a "controversial figure".

Kamra, who has criticised the BJP-led NDA government over a number of issues in the past, posted a sarcastic statement on Twitter to inform his followers and detractors about the cancellations of his shows that were to be held in the city in the coming days.

"Hello Bangalore people. I'm happy to inform that my shows in Bangalore which were scheduled over the next 20 days have been cancelled. They've been cancelled for two reasons.

Firstly, we didn't get special permission to seat 45 people in the venue that can seat more.
Secondly, threats have been made to shut down the venue if I were to ever perform there.

I guess this is also part of the Covid protocol & new guidelines. I suppose I am seen as a variant of the virus now," the comedian said.

Kamra said now that his shows have also been cancelled after Faruqui, it proves that the "ruling class" is at least trying to "oppress with equality".

"For those on Twitter that have been wondering how 'A Kamra goes on to perform while a Farooqui has had to quit comedy' we can find solace in the fact that the ruling class is at least trying to oppress with equality.

"Maybe if we continue down the road of equal oppression, we would get to a point of equal liberation, in a post climate change era," he said.

He further listed five steps to get a comedian's show cancelled.

"If they use this method & a show is not cancelled I'll give up being a stand up comedian.
Step no 1 - Inform police that there could be violence.
Step no 2 - Inform venue owner there could be violence.
Step no 3 - Inform artist that if he/she/they will be coming there will surely be violence.
Step no 4 - Remind the venue of what could happen if the artist manages to do a show despite the threats.
Step no 5 - Be ready with celebration memes that show your victory and togetherness in missing the point.

You can also apply this formula to an artist that you don't agree with, you don't find funny or don't like their art..." 

Besides Kamra and Faruqui, comedian Vir Das also faced several complaints and online trolling for his 'Two Indias' monologue in the US recently.

