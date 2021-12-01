STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's look from 'Gadar 2' revealed

Director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma also expressed his happiness about the commencement of the shoot.

Published: 01st December 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

'Gadar 2' poster.

'Gadar 2' poster. (YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: All thanks to Ameesha Patel for giving fans a glimpse of her and actor Sunny Deol's look from their upcoming film 'Gadar 2'.

In the image, Sunny can be seen donning a turban and red kurta, while Ameesha looks graceful in an orange patiala suit with dupatta covering her head. Their look made fans extremely nostalgic and made them recall the iconic characters Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) from the hit film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.

"GADAR2..muhurat shot," she captioned the post.

The film went on floors today only in Himachal Pradesh.

Director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma also expressed his happiness about the commencement of the shoot.

"Lo ek aur safar shuru ho gaya, filled with excitement at the muhurat of #Gadar2. Aap sab ki blessings and pyaar chayiye," he tweeted.

For the unversed, Utkarsh had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part, which is a period-action drama set in 1947, the time of partition in India.

The first film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Late Amrish Puri was also a part of the first installment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadar 2 Ameesha Patel Sunny Deol Bollywood
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp