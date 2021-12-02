STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Athiya Shetty, beau KL Rahul pose together for family picture at 'Tadap' screening

While Athiya looked alluring in a black blazer and pants combo with a matching corset, Rahul chose to wear a beige colour suit that he teamed up with a black t-shirt.

Published: 02nd December 2021

Athiya Shetty and cricketer beau KL Rahul with her family including father Suniel at the premiere of 'Tadap'

Athiya Shetty and cricketer beau KL Rahul with her family including father Suniel at the premiere of 'Tadap'. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: 'Tadap' screening turned out to be a family affair after the Shetty family posed for the cameras with their better halves on the red carpet.

From Sunil Shetty posing with wife Mana to his son and 'Tadap' lead actor Ahan posing with his long-time girlfriend Tania Shroff, the paparazzi captured it all! But what caught everyone's attention at the screening was Sunil's daughter-actor Athiya Shetty making her first official appearance as a couple with cricketer KL Rahul. The lovebirds posed for a group picture with the family on the red carpet.

For the special night, Athiya chose to go with an all-black outfit. She looked alluring in a black blazer and pants combo with a matching corset. On the other hand, Rahul chose to wear a beige colour suit that he teamed up with a black t-shirt, thereby complimenting Athiya for the special appearance.

Ahan wore a basic black jacket teamed up with a black tie and a white shirt. His ladylove Tania opted for a pink corset top and paired it up with black denim. Sunil looked dapper as always in a grey suit paired with a white shirt and white sneakers. His wife, on the other hand, opted for a royal blue dress.

Meanwhile, 'Tadap', which also features Tara Sutaria will hit the theatres on December 3. The film is directed by Milan Luthra, written by Rajat Arora and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

