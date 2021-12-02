LISTEN| Pitch perfect 'Mehram' song from 'Jersey' lights a fire

By IANS

MUMBAI: 'Mehram', the first song from Shahid Kapoor's much awaited cricket drama 'Jersey', has been released and it promises a power-packed album ahead. The song portrays Shahid's character battling the odds and rising from the ashes to turn into a cricketer for the love of his son.

The song, sung by Sachet Tandon and composed by Sachet-Parampara, acts as a perfect fuel to the inner spark that drives a person to chase dreams. The lyrics have been penned by Shailender Singh Sodhi, popularly known as Shellee.

#Mehram... the loving comforter. The heart of our film. Hope you feel the depth of its emotion. Presenting our first song from #Jersey. Releasing in theatres on 31st December 2021.https://t.co/VmSkzHw0M3 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 2, 2021

Speaking about the song, Sachet said, "We have made 'Mehram' with all our love and passion. It's a song that you listen to when you're having a bad day but still have your go-getter spirit fuelled with adrenaline. We hope you enjoy the song as much as we loved making it for you!"

Excited about the launch of 'Mehram', producer Aman Gill said, "We all have days when we want to keep going regardless of the curveballs being thrown at us. 'Mehram' is an adrenaline-pumping anthem that will get you back up on the horse and make you chase your dreams. We have already received a great response to the song, as it was there in our trailer and thanks to Shahid singing a few lines from the song. And now, here's the full song! We hope you enjoy it!"

Presented by Allu Aravind, 'Jersey' is the Hindi remake of the runaway Telugu of the same name and has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who has also directed the Telugu film. Produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S. Naga Vamsi, the film is slated to hit theatres on December 31.