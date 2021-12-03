STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taapsee Pannu's 'Shabaash Mithu' to release in February 2022

Backed by Viacom18 Studios, the biographical film is directed by noted Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji.

'Shabaash Mithu', starring actor Taapsee Pannu as Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, will release on February 5, 2021. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Shabaash Mithu', the biopic of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, is set to release worldwide theatrically on February 4 next year, the makers announced on Friday.

Backed by Viacom18 Studios, the biographical film is directed by noted Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji.

'Shabaash Mithu' is a coming-of-age tale of women's cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer. It will chronicle the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Raj's life, the official synopsis of the film reads.

Pannu, 34, essays the role of Raj.

The film, written by Priya Aven, went on floors in Mumbai in April and the team wrapped the shooting last month.

Some portions of the film have been shot at the iconic Lord's cricket ground in London.

Seasoned actor Vijay Raaz will be seen in a key role in the film

