Deepika Padukone heads to Hyderabad for Prabhas-starrer 'Project K'

Looking every bit like the superstar she is, Deepika sported a cropped lavender blazer-pant set teamed up with silver high heels and a bun.

Published: 04th December 2021 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport

Actress Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport (File photo| IANS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Superstar Deepika Padukone has headed to Hyderabad for the shooting of Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Looking every bit like the superstar she is, Deepika sported a cropped lavender blazer-pant set and looked stunning as ever. She teamed up her outfit with silver high heels and a bun.

Tentatively titled 'Project K', the movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement. Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with 'Project K', touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

Deepika Padukone Nag Ashwin Project K Amitabh Bachchan Prabhas
Comments

