'Nothing is more attractive than...': Deepika Padukone in appreciation post for husband Ranveer Singh

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly one of the most adorable celebrity couples, as the duo never misses a chance to express their love for each other publically.

On Saturday, Deepika posted a special husband appreciation post for her better half and it's adorable.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Deepika shared a post that read, "Nothing is more attractive than a man who teaches you things without making you feel like you're dumb for not knowing it already."

Along with it, the 'Piku' actor wrote, "#HusbandAppreciationPost @ranveersingh."

Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their third wedding anniversary on November 14. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in the year 2018.

Meanwhile, on their work front, the two will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's directorial '83' after their last film together, 'Padmaavat'.