Nushrratt Bharuccha resumes shooting for Janhit Mein Jaari

Recently, a report in an online portal claimed the project had run into some financial troubles, which the makers have denied.

Published: 04th December 2021 08:29 AM

Hindi film actor Nushrratt Bharuccha

Hindi film actor Nushrratt Bharuccha

By Express News Service

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha and team have resumed shooting for Janhit Mein Jaari. The film’s shoot was stalled over a month ago after four crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, a report in an online portal claimed the project had run into some financial troubles, which the makers have denied.

Nushrratt shared a video with her cast and crew as they returned to the set. A social comedy, Janhit Mein Jaari is written by Raaj Shandilyaa and directed by debutant Jai Bantu Singh. The film is produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.

Nushrratt is seen in the recent horror title Chhorii. Her upcoming films are Ram Setu and Hurdang.

