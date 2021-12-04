STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Thanks for completing my life': Actor Sonu Sood pens heartfelt birthday wish for wife Sonali

Sonu Sood and Sonali Sood had exchanged wedding vows on September 25, 1996. The couple has two sons, Ishant and Ayaan Sood.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Sonu Sood on Saturday penned the sweetest birthday wish for his wife Sonali Sood on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sonu treated fans to an adorable picture of him with his wife Sonali. In the picture, the 'Dabangg' star is seen posing with his wife for the cameras. The duo is seen donning an elegant look.

To mark the occasion, Sonu penned a beautiful note for his wife. "Many many happy returns of the day Janu..Thank you for completing my life. Thank you for being a pillar of strength, my bestest friend, a listener, an inspiration. Love you loads.....always @sonalisood04," he wrote.

More than four lakh fans and celebrity followers liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, with many leaving birthday wishes for the actor's wife.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu will be next seen in the upcoming movie 'Prithviraj' co-starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar.

