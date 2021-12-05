Check out Manoj Bajpayee's BTS pictures from 'Despatch' shoot

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee is currently busy shooting for Kanu Behl's directorial 'Despatch' in Mumbai.

On Sunday, December 5, 2021, Manoj took to Instagram and shared a few BTS pictures from the shoot.

In the images, Manoj can be seen sporting a nerd look.

"Shooting for RSVP & Kanu Behal ! Always enjoyed shooting in mumbai city & exploring it !!! Everyday is filled with drama & humour," he wrote.

Fans became extremely excited after seeing the BTS pictures.

"Can't wait for this film," a social media user commented.

"Another masterpiece in making," another one wrote.

Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's production house, 'Despatch' is touted as an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism.