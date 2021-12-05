STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut remembers Jayalalithaa on her 5th death anniversary

 Kangana Ranaut has essayed the role of Jayalalithaa in 'Thalaivii', which released earlier this year.

Published: 05th December 2021 12:40 PM

A still from Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivii'.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, December 5, 2021, paid homage to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa to mark her fifth death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana posted a picture of Jayalalithaa and wrote, "On Amma's Punyatithi... remembering the Iron Lady...Purchai Dr. J. Jayalalithaa."

Jayalalithaa, who served as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister six times, breathed her last on December 5, 2016, after being treated for various ailments in a hospital for almost 75 days.

For the unversed, Kangana has essayed the role of Jayalalithaa in 'Thalaivii', which released earlier this year. 

Comments

