'To the stories you tell me': Kunal Kemmu pens heartfelt post for daughter Inaaya

By ANI

MUMBAI: The bond between a father and a daughter is truly special. Actor Kunal Kemmu also shares an adorable relationship with his daughter Inaaya.

On Friday, Kunal took to her Instagram account and shared a few images of him with Inaaya.

In one of the images, Inaaya can be seen cutely leaning towards her father Kunal while enjoying nature.

Alongside the pictures, Kunal penned a heartfelt post for Inaaya.

"To the stories you tell me and the way you lay your head on my shoulders," he captioned.

The father-daughter duo's pictures have garnered a lot of likes and comments.

"Awww," actor Patralekhaa commented.

"Inaaya is the luckiest girl to have a father like youuu," a fan wrote.

Kunal and Soha Ali Khan became parents to Inaaya on September 29, 2017.