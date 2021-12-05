STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'To the stories you tell me': Kunal Kemmu pens heartfelt post for daughter Inaaya

In one of the images, Inaaya can be seen cutely leaning towards her father Kunal while enjoying nature.

Published: 05th December 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-couple Soha Ali Khan (L) and Kunal Kemmu

Actor-couple Soha Ali Khan (L) and Kunal Kemmu (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The bond between a father and a daughter is truly special. Actor Kunal Kemmu also shares an adorable relationship with his daughter Inaaya.

On Friday, Kunal took to her Instagram account and shared a few images of him with Inaaya.

In one of the images, Inaaya can be seen cutely leaning towards her father Kunal while enjoying nature.

Alongside the pictures, Kunal penned a heartfelt post for Inaaya.

"To the stories you tell me and the way you lay your head on my shoulders," he captioned.

The father-daughter duo's pictures have garnered a lot of likes and comments.

"Awww," actor Patralekhaa commented.

"Inaaya is the luckiest girl to have a father like youuu," a fan wrote.

Kunal and Soha Ali Khan became parents to Inaaya on September 29, 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kunal Kemmu Bollywood Soha Ali Khan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp