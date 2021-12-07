STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Animation film 'Reena ki Kahani' set for release on Human Rights Day

The film is made by Shreedhar’s studio Shred Creative Lab in collaboration with Vihaan, an anti-human trafficking NGO.

Published: 07th December 2021 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Shred Shreedhar

Producer and Director Shred Shreedhar (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: An animated film on human trafficking, Reena ki Kahani, is all set for release on December 10, which happens to be Human Rights Day. Shred Shreedar, producer and director of In Our World, brings the real-life story of Reena, in a nine-and-a-half-minute film focusing on the agents of human trafficking lurking amongst us.

The film, according to a report, traces the life of Reena being a girl with dreams to her entrapment into the flesh trade and subsequent rescue. The film's locus is at the vulnerabilities like false promises, lures of a better life, and targeting girls from weaker sections of society who dream of a brighter future. The conniving ploys used to prey on possible victims and earn a livelihood through these criminal deeds are exposed through the film. 

“What better day to highlight this reassuring story of courage and human grit in the face of a brutal violation of human rights and spirit? Nothing celebrates Human Rights Day as the rise and triumph of the human spirit in Reena’s story”, Shred Shreedhar reportedly about his film releasing on Human Rights Day.

“I hope that with this film, a heinous crime like human trafficking gets talked about more in the mainstream media. We have films on various social issues. Human trafficking for the sex trade, bonded labour, and slavery is a billion-dollar industry that gets lost in the news items. More importantly, people need to be aware on how to identify vulnerabilities and threats,” added Shreedhar.

The film is made by Shreedhar’s studio Shred Creative Lab in collaboration with Vihaan, an anti-human trafficking NGO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reena ki Kahani Shred Shreedar Vihaan animation film
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp