STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi meets Uttarakhand CM 

During the meeting, Joshi and CM Dhami discussed the shooting of films in the mountain state and issues related to cultural promotion and the development of tourism here.

Published: 07th December 2021 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (L) with Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi (R).

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (L) with Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi (R). (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Veteran lyricist and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi recently met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the latter's residence.

During the meeting, Joshi and Dhami discussed the shooting of films in the mountain state and issues related to cultural promotion and the development of tourism here.

After the meeting, Dhami took to his Twitter account and shared a photograph with Prasoon.

In the image, the two can be seen exchanging pleasantries.

The politician also praised Prasoon for his remarkable contribution to the Indian film industry.

"Your songs and compositions act as a source of inspiration for us. They encourage the society," Dhami tweeted.

Dhami was sworn in as the 10th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in July this year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami CM Dhami Uttarakhand CM CBFC
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp