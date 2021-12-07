STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kartik Aaryan and team commence night schedule of Shehzada

Shehzada is the remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shehzada also features Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal.

By Express News Service

Kartik Aaryan and team have commenced the night schedule of Shehzada. The film is a family entertainer directed by Rohit Dhawan. A few days ago, Kriti Sanon joined the cast in Delhi to shoot major parts of the film. Shehzada also features Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal.

Talking about the night schedule, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “We have finally kickstarted the night schedule of Shehzada. We will be shooting for a song sequence that plays a pivotal role in the narrative. The entire team is really excited about the same.”

Co-producer Aman Gill added, “We are excited to start shooting the first song of the film in Delhi after extensively shooting the talkie portions here. Our director Rohit Dhawan has planned to showcase the grandeur and character of the city in many visuals being picturised on the foot-tapping songs composed by Pritam.”

Shehzada will open in November 2022. Kartik’s last release was Dhamaka on Netflix. He and Kriti were previously paired in Luka Chuppi (2019). Shehzada is the remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
 

