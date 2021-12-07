STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Vikramaditya Motwane curates seven-film spotlight for MUBI

Vikramaditya Motwane's selection of films brings alive his experimental style of filmmaking, one that is unique yet relatable to a diverse set of viewers.

Published: 07th December 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has curated a list of seven films for MUBI. The spotlight, titled Hand-picked by Vikramaditya Motwane, will be available on the platform starting December 6, 2021. 

The films included are Raj Kapoor’s Awaara (1951), Christian Petzold’s Transit (2018), Sameh Zoabi’s Tel Aviv On Fire (2018), Satyajit Ray’s Mahapurush (1965), Jay and Mark Duplass’ Baghead (2008), Archana Phadke’s About Love (2019) and Sergei Loznitsa’s State Funeral (2019). 

On becoming MUBI’s first curator in India, Vikram said, “MUBI is making our world smaller through their incredible selection of films from around the world and through the ages. Picking a handful of films from that selection wasn’t easy at all. These are movies that have stayed with me, have impressed me, and made me laugh and cry and shudder. I’m honoured and delighted to present my hand-picked selection of films for MUBI India.”

Speaking about the association, Svetlana Naudiyal, Director of Content, MUBI, said, “With content streaming being one of the most cluttered spaces, having a handpicked collection curated by a renowned director like Vikramaditya Motwane will help us reach a wider audience and further strengthen the brand love that MUBI enjoys in the country. His selection of films brings alive his experimental style of filmmaking, one that is unique yet relatable to a diverse set of viewers.

As a platform that has consistently worked towards bringing great cinema to India, the introduction of our curator model is a step ahead in providing unique cinematic experiences; one that is built on our promise of human curation and genuine love for cinema.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikramaditya Motwane MUBI Vikramaditya Motwane MUBI
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp