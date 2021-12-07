Vikramaditya Motwane curates seven-film spotlight for MUBI

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has curated a list of seven films for MUBI. The spotlight, titled Hand-picked by Vikramaditya Motwane, will be available on the platform starting December 6, 2021.

The films included are Raj Kapoor’s Awaara (1951), Christian Petzold’s Transit (2018), Sameh Zoabi’s Tel Aviv On Fire (2018), Satyajit Ray’s Mahapurush (1965), Jay and Mark Duplass’ Baghead (2008), Archana Phadke’s About Love (2019) and Sergei Loznitsa’s State Funeral (2019).

On becoming MUBI’s first curator in India, Vikram said, “MUBI is making our world smaller through their incredible selection of films from around the world and through the ages. Picking a handful of films from that selection wasn’t easy at all. These are movies that have stayed with me, have impressed me, and made me laugh and cry and shudder. I’m honoured and delighted to present my hand-picked selection of films for MUBI India.”

Speaking about the association, Svetlana Naudiyal, Director of Content, MUBI, said, “With content streaming being one of the most cluttered spaces, having a handpicked collection curated by a renowned director like Vikramaditya Motwane will help us reach a wider audience and further strengthen the brand love that MUBI enjoys in the country. His selection of films brings alive his experimental style of filmmaking, one that is unique yet relatable to a diverse set of viewers.

As a platform that has consistently worked towards bringing great cinema to India, the introduction of our curator model is a step ahead in providing unique cinematic experiences; one that is built on our promise of human curation and genuine love for cinema.”