Vinay Pathak to essay the lead in Bhagwan Bharose

Bhagwan Bharose is a coming-of-age drama, with a screenplay by Sudhakar Nilmani and Mohit Chauhan. 

By Express News Service
Earlier this year, filmmaker Shiladitya Bora wrapped up the shoot of his debut feature Bhagwan Bharose in Deogarh, Jharkhand. The Hindi film is a coming-of-age drama, with a screenplay by Sudhakar Nilmani and Mohit Chauhan. It is co-produced by Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage with Platoon One Films, Lighthouse Innoventures, and Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

Introducing newbies Satendra Soni and Sparsh Suman, the film features an ensemble cast led by Vinay Pathak, Masumeh Makhija (Maqbool, 3 Storeys), Manu Rishi Chadha, Shrikant Verma (Dum Laga Ke Haisha), Sawan Tank (Sui Dhaga), and Krishna Singh Bisht (Sulemani Keeda, Newton).

