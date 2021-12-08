Love, laughter and memories

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Popular comic Prashasti Singh is in Hyderabad and she can’t wait to perform, meet her friends and munch on some biryani, burger and fries from her favourite restaurants in town. Not many know that she lived in the city years ago, when she worked for a Hyderabad-based IT firm.

“After my engineering, I got a job in Hyderabad. I’ve lived in Jubilee Hills, Hitec City and Whitefields (Kondapur), which I see have now grown to be even bigger today. I have so many friends here, who I make sure to catch up with whenever I’m in town. They attend my shows too. Although biryani is everyone’s favourite, I have tried many other delicacies and have some favourite places that I visit when I’m here. Hyderabad has given me a lot of fond memories and friends,” shares an excited Prashasti.

The Comicstaan finalist is known and loved for her simple, girl-next-door problems that evoke laughter and emotions in her audience. She is gearing up to perform in Hyderabad at multiple venues. On what her upcoming show is going to be about, she reveals, “This show is a one-hour solo. It has stories from my childhood, college, job experiences and relationships — something that everybody can relate to. These insights are layered with jokes that I hope Hyderabadis will love and laugh at.”

This isn’t her first time performing in Hyderabad. She says she’s looking forward to performing for the people here for multiple reasons. “They understand jokes in both English and Hindi, which is what my set usually looks like. The city is also home to a good mix of migrants from across India, who relate to my content because of shared experiences — the kind of schools we’ve gone to, the regular engineering and IT jokes, MBA and other such commonalities. This makes me relate to them and perform better.”

Prashasti says she is grateful to be able to get back on stage post the pandemic. She had been waiting to take the mic and make people laugh, for long now. “However, there is also this pressure on your shoulders when so many people come to watch you and their safety is, sort of, yours.” On what has changed, she says, “Earlier, shows and tours were planned months, sometimes six months in advance. But, with the pandemic still around, we do it just weeks ahead, because you never know what can happen.”