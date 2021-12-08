STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nice to see leading ladies of film industry breaking sexist norms: Kangana on Katrina-Vicky wedding

On Tuesday, Kaif, 38, and 33-year-old Kaushal's pre-wedding festivities started at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur.

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushals's wedding, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wendnesday said it is good that the "leading ladies" of Bollywood are breaking sexist norms of the society.

Kaif, the star of many Bollywood blockbusters such as "Namastey London", "Singh Is Kingg", "Raajneeti", "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" and "Bharat", is tying the knot with Kaushal after dating for more than a year.

On Tuesday, Kaif, 38, and 33-year-old Kaushal's pre-wedding festivities started at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur.

Though she did not directly name Kaif or Kaushal, Ranaut said the wedding "redefines gender stereotypes".

"Growing up we heard so many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women. For women to be more successful than their husbands was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age marriage was impossible for women (sic)."

"Nice to see rich, successful women, leading ladies of Indian Film Industry breaking the sexist norms. Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotypes," Ranaut wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Both Kaif and Kaushal left for Jaipur from Mumbai on Monday evening with their families and from there, headed to Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in a convoy of more than 15 cars.

The luxurious property, a Fort converted into a hotel, has been lit up in bright yellow lights for the wedding celebrations and is guarded by private security personnel and bouncers.

