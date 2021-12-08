STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ravi Kishan proposes royalty for actors in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Ravi Kishan said that in the film world, an artist can remain active only till a certain age and that artists become victims of failure in old age.

Published: 08th December 2021 07:18 PM

Ravi Kishan

Actor-turned BJP MP Ravi Kishan (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: BJP MP and Bhojpuri cinema actor Ravi Kishan proposed in the Lok Sabha on provisions of royalty for film actors and other artistes.

Opening his address at the Lok Sabha, Ravi Kishan remarked that Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj have earlier raised their voice in support of the singers and lyric writers of the cinema industry. He added that they are thankful to the BJP for their royalty.

Ravi Kishan, raising the demand on behalf of the artists, said that in the film world, an artist can remain active only till a certain age and that artists become victims of failure in old age, unable to make proper arrangements for health and treatment.

Often, the film artists earn only their remuneration for the work, even if the film tops the charts, remarked the MP and appealed that all artists of India deserve royalty like their counterpart lyricists and singers.

He added that the BJP is considerate of the film industry and appealed to the Prime Minister that the government should fix a percentage of royalty to be given to all the artists of the country, impartial to their language of work. This will enable the artists to have financial security through their work and will be beneficial to them.

The MP pointed out China and Hollywood as examples of the royalty system.

Comments

