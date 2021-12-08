Sanjay Dutt completes dubbing for KGF Chapter 2

By Express News Service

Sanjay Dutt, who plays the role of Adheera in KGF Chapter 2, has shared exciting news about the Yash starrer. He wrote on his social media handles that he has completed the dubbing for the upcoming edition of the hit franchise.He also confirmed that the release date for KGF Chapter 2 remains April 14, 2022.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay is expected to play a menacing character in the film. A first look at his role was released on the occasion of his birthday in July 2021. In the poster, he held an impressive sword and was dressed in battle gear, ready to swing the said sword.

In addition to Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon was also cast in a pivotal role. She portrays the character of Ramika Sen, Prime Minister of India in KGF Chapter 2. Incidentally, it is the Kannada debut of both these Hindi stars. KGF Chapter 1 directed and written by Prashanth Neel was released in December 2018.