STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Vir Das to develop and star in American country music comedy series

The comedy series is about a young wealthy man from India who moves to America to restart his life with his family, a press release from the makers said.

Published: 08th December 2021 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Stand up comedian Vir Das said he was amazed to see how Indians got 'mobilized' over a tweet by Rihanna and Thunberg.

Stand up comedian Vir Das (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-comedian Vir Das is set to write and star in a new show for Fox, titled "Country Eastern".

The comedy series is about a young wealthy man from India who moves to America to restart his life with his family, a press release from the makers said.

"In an attempt to rebuild their lives in Memphis, Tennessee, he decides to pursue his passion and become a country music singer. The only issue is that he's completely sh*t at it. He's going to have to gain some life experience in the States if he wants to have something real to sing about," the official logline read.

Das will co-write and executive produce the show with Sam Laybourne, who will also serve as the showrunner.

Laybourne has previously written for shows like "Black-ish", "Cougar Town" and "Arrested Development".

Das said he is thrilled that the project is currently in development.

"The writing of the series is currently on. I'm excited to be collaborating with such immensely talented names, each of whom have an envious body of work. It's a unique comedy and I'm looking forward to filming the series soon," the 42-year-old Mumbai-based comedian said in a statement.

"Brooklyn Nine Nine" star Andy Samberg will also executive produce the series alongside Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Reg Tigerman and Ali Bell of Party Over Here.

CBS Studios and Fox Entertainment will produce the series.

Das is no stranger to American television as he earlier featured in shows such as "Whiskey Cavalier" and "Fresh Off the Boat".

He will next be seen in the Hollywood film "The Bubble", being directed by Judd Apatow.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vir Das Country Eastern
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp