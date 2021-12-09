Prosthetic makeup gets 'Chhorii' actress admitted in hospital

By Online Desk

Actress Yaaneea Bharadwaj had an unpleasant experience with makeup as the actress suffered a lot while getting professional makeup done.

Yaaneea’s role in a recently released film 'Chhorii' starring Nushrratt Bharuccha was such that the actress had to use prosthetics for a ghostly look. The use of prosthetics adversely affected her and she had to be hospitalized.

Opening up about it, she said, "it normally took three to four hours to get the prosthetics done while it took almost two hours for its removal." Adding further she said, "I had to reach the sets much prior to everyone."

Yaaneea had a stressful journey to take up this look. She added, "this look was very tough. Much tougher than it appears on the screen, it was always a problem to take this on the body. Taking this was just like getting waxed again and again. At times either it used to be rashes or it used to bleed. My ears, hands and face were covered by the prosthetics."

Adding to her plight she further remarked, "I couldn’t eat and had to take painkillers daily. At times I used to get fever due to the same."

Describing further she said, "A very few get a chance to get the prosthetics done and fortunately I was one of them to get it done. In cinema, life prosthetic doesn’t mean how you would look, what matters is how you would act in it. I had swelling in my lungs due to this and eventually, I was hospitalized. I was unaware that prosthetics would harm my health and body."

She concluded saying, "during the last days of the shoot, I couldn't eat or drink anything as whatever I was consuming was coming out of the body. I couldn’t even digest salads."

Reportedly, the actress had shared an instance before she signed the film and said, "Honestly, I would love for a big banner to sign me but I don’t have a filmy background and it is very difficult to get a launch. I had Rs 500 left in my account when I signed Chhorii. I had to do it. I did not have money to pay my rent and I did not want to ask my parents for it."