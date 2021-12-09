Riteish Deshmukh to direct Genelia in Marathi feature

By Express News Service

Riteish Deshmukh is all set to make his debut as a director with a Marathi film titled Ved. The film is touted to be a romantic drama. The actor took to social media to share poster of the film.

He also wrote, “After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first Marathi film, I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness.”

Another highlight of the film is that actor Genelia, who is known for her films in Tamil and Telugu, is making her comeback in the film in the lead role. Other than a few cameos, she was last seen in the 2020 film It’s My Life, which was in production for about a decade.

Hence, Ved makes her come back as a full-fledged actor. The film also marks her Marathi debut. Jiya Shankar and Riteish are also part of the film.

​

Riteish was last seen in Baaghi 3, which was released in 2020. He also has films like Plan A Plan B, Kakuda, and Visfot in the kitty.